Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as high as C$5.38. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 650,319 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGY shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.06.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$375.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.64.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Surge Energy Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.