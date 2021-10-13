Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.57

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.57 and traded as high as C$5.38. Surge Energy shares last traded at C$5.24, with a volume of 650,319 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on SGY shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.06.
The company has a market cap of C$375.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.64.
In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach bought 124,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, with a total value of C$557,039.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at C$1,626,378.12.
Surge Energy Company Profile (TSE:SGY)
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.