Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 380,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,984,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 883.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 49,560 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

BATS:CALF opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.