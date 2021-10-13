Susquehanna International Group LLP Purchases 8,663 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) by 169.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.36% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 3,278.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF stock opened at $182.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.38. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 1 year low of $143.26 and a 1 year high of $188.57.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

