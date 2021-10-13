Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 11,502 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP decreased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 158,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFO opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $75.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

