Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $2.48 Million Position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.72% of Artesian Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

