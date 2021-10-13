Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 111,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

BSCP opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.29.

