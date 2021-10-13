SVB Leerink Comments on ChemoCentryx, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a report released on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 568.54% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. ChemoCentryx’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCXI. Raymond James upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $31.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth $271,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 436,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 106.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

