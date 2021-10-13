Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.09

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09, with a volume of 17182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Danske cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from SEK 180 to SEK 170 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

About Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

