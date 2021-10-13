Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWMAY opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.45. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 32.42% and a negative return on equity of 81.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWMAY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.