Swingby (SWINGBY) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Swingby has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $16.26 million and approximately $615,923.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Swingby alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00072747 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044418 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

About Swingby

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,177,901 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.