Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYIEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

SYIEY stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.38. 30,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.80. Symrise has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $37.54.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

