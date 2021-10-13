Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.26

Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.54. Synalloy shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $97.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.09 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%.

In other news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter acquired 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

