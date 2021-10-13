SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0276 on Major Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $1,848.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00318298 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009676 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001760 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 153,831,962 coins and its circulating supply is 120,828,794 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

