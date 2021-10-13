Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price target dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 154.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SYBX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

