Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Trading Down 0.3%

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTC:TABCF) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.63. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tabcorp in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.54 price target for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57.

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment services. It operates through the following segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment comprises of totalisator and fixed odds betting and retail wagering networks, and global racing media business.

