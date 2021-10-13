Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 13th. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $8.90 million and $268,589.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00124853 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (CRYPTO:IPX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

