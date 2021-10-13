Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,818 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $735.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

