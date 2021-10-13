Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the September 15th total of 312,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of research firms have commented on TNEYF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

