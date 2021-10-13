Tapmydata Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56,669.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $56,669.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.22 or 0.00318125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009515 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001677 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006477 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

