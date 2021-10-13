Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a growth of 380.2% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,948,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TMKR opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.76. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.