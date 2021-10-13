Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.00

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.00 and last traded at $31.68, with a volume of 6381648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 36,640.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 2,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

