Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Short Interest Update

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

TATYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.75.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Further Reading: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.