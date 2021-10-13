Taylor Morrison Home Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $26.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.07. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,984,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,955,000 after purchasing an additional 468,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

