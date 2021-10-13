TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,476,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 276,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.11% of TC Energy worth $1,509,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6917 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.94%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

