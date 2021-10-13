TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 74.8% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33.

Several research firms recently commented on TMVWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oddo Bhf downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

