Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,008,641 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Teck Resources worth $9,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.37.

TECK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.16. 189,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,023,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $28.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.94.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

