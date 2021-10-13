Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.37.

NYSE TECK traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 119,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,023,198. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Teck Resources by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after acquiring an additional 152,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 350.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 723,088 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at $211,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 99.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 285,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,259.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 418,519 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

