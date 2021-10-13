Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TINLY opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56. Teijin has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $19.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Teijin will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Teijin

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

