Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 76.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.55 price target on shares of Temenos and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Temenos in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Temenos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.78.

TMSNY stock opened at $138.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.35. Temenos has a 52-week low of $105.07 and a 52-week high of $170.18.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

