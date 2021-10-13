Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,952 shares of company stock worth $3,179,876 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 153.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 27,573 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenable by 268.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,626 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tenable by 1,169.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 58,014 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.92 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.37.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

