Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Position Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,769 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 35,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,107. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

