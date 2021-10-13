Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) PT Lowered to $72.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

Shares of THC traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.24. 2,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.05. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

