TERA (TERA) Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. TERA has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $176,557.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TERA has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00073554 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00117820 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00075168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,044.27 or 0.99511190 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,546.28 or 0.06186329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.