Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Shares of TEX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,229. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Terex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

