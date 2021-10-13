Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Down 74.0% in September

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

TEZNY stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

