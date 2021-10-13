Terracoin (TRC) Market Cap Hits $540,187.72

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $540,187.72 and approximately $937.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,283.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.18 or 0.01033759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $195.53 or 0.00341334 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.22 or 0.00300643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040161 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002759 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

