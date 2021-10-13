TerraCredit Achieves Market Cap of $360,577.46 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

