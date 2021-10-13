Tesco’s (TSCDY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Tesco stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.25. 298,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,494. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

