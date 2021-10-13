Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,698 shares of company stock worth $61,747,994 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $768.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $614.55.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $809.46. 125,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,391,189. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $739.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $684.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $801.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.