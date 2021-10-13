Tether (USDT) 1-Day Volume Hits $78.98 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $68.79 billion and $78.98 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00116728 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,002.81 or 0.99770513 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.80 or 0.06190294 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002813 BTC.

About Tether

Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,465 coins and its circulating supply is 68,799,070,064 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

