Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Position Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $29,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after purchasing an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,981,000 after purchasing an additional 157,847 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after purchasing an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,994,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,863,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $157.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $160.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.