Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168,935 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.2% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Texas Instruments worth $217,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $4,060,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in Texas Instruments by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 22,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $141.33 and a one year high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

