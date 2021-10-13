Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded down 3.7% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Roadhouse traded as low as $88.00 and last traded at $88.28. 6,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 802,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.66.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

