The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)’s stock price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.29 and last traded at $30.44. Approximately 4,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 155,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.79.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 210,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Andersons by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,578,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after acquiring an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Andersons by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,486,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,906,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Andersons by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

