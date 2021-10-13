The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $304.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $304.00 price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.95.

Shares of BA traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.27. 258,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,829,298. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.52. The firm has a market cap of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

