The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $154.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.13% from the stock’s current price.

CLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.11.

Shares of CLX traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $160.64. 18,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in The Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in The Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

