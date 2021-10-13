The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,650 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.79% of The Cooper Companies worth $154,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 13.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 62.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 49,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock valued at $35,732,390. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

NYSE:COO opened at $401.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

