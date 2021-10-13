The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after acquiring an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $224,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,248,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COO opened at $401.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.04. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on COO shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.08.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

