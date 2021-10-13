The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Trading Down 0.6%

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $97.19 and last traded at $97.19. Approximately 20 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky’s previous dividend of $0.54.

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

