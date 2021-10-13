The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $140.00 Price Target

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) received a $140.00 target price from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAPL. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.41.

AAPL traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,454,203. Apple has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

